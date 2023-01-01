$33,870+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse
Step Van
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$33,870
- Listing ID: 10332729
- Stock #: BC0036224
- VIN: 5B4KPD2U473428115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 109,793 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse Step Van, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine., 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.