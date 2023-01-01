Menu
2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse

109,793 KM

Details

$33,870

+ tax & licensing
$33,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse

2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse

Step Van

2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse

Step Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,870

+ taxes & licensing

109,793KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10332729
  • Stock #: BC0036224
  VIN: 5B4KPD2U473428115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036224
  • Mileage 109,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Morgan Olson W42 Workhorse Step Van, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine., 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Trip Computer

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

