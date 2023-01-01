$10,870+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Serena
7 Passenger Van (Right Hand Drive)
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9633295
- Stock #: BC0035654
- VIN: C25217639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 78,534 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Nissan Serena 7 Passenger Van (Right Hand Drive), 4 cylinder, 2 door, automotaic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $10,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $11,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
