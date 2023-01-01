Menu
2007 Nissan Serena

78,534 KM

Details Description Features

$10,870

+ tax & licensing
$10,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

7 Passenger Van (Right Hand Drive)

7 Passenger Van (Right Hand Drive)

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$10,870

+ taxes & licensing

78,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633295
  • Stock #: BC0035654
  • VIN: C25217639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,534 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Nissan Serena 7 Passenger Van (Right Hand Drive), 4 cylinder, 2 door, automotaic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $10,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $11,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
