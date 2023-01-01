2007 Nissan Serena

$10,870 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 5 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9633295

9633295 Stock #: BC0035654

BC0035654 VIN: C25217639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 78,534 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.