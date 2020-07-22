Menu
2007 Peterbilt 335 24 Foot Diesel Cube Van Manual With Air Brakes And Power Tailgate

1,178,729 KM

$22,810

+ tax & licensing
$22,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,810

+ taxes & licensing

1,178,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5708040
  • Stock #: BC0032808
  • VIN: 2NPLHZ8X37M682583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0032808
  • Mileage 1,178,729 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Peterbilt 335 24 Foot Diesel Cube Van with power Tailgate, tandem axle, manual Eaton Fuller transmission, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power lift gate, box size is: 24 Feet Long x 8 Feet 2 Inches Wide x 8 Feet 2 Inches High, yellow exterior, grey interior, cloth.
Kilometers are unverified True distance are unknown. $22,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $23,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

