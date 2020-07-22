2007 Peterbilt 335 24 Foot Diesel Cube Van Manual With Air Brakes And Power Tailgate

+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
2007 Peterbilt 335 24 Foot Diesel Cube Van with power Tailgate, tandem axle, manual Eaton Fuller transmission, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power lift gate, box size is: 24 Feet Long x 8 Feet 2 Inches Wide x 8 Feet 2 Inches High, yellow exterior, grey interior, cloth.
Kilometers are unverified True distance are unknown. $22,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $23,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
