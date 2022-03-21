Menu
2007 Porsche 911

59,350 KM

Details Features

$145,888

+ tax & licensing
$145,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2007 Porsche 911

2007 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Turbo Coupe

2007 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Turbo Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$145,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8806109
  • Stock #: GTRS0927B
  • VIN: WP0AD29947S783537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Full Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # GTRS0927B
  • Mileage 59,350 KM

Vehicle Features

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sport Chrono Package Turbo
Porsche Crest in Headrest
Gear Lever/Handbrake Alu./Lthr
3-Spoke Str Whl Multifctn lthr
Storage Cmpt Lid W/Model Logo
Door Entry Grds Stl Steel Illu
Leather Package Switch Panel

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

