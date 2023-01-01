Menu
2007 Suzuki Mini Truck AWD

60,365 KM

Details Description Features

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

2007 Suzuki Mini Truck AWD

2007 Suzuki Mini Truck AWD

Right Hand Drive

2007 Suzuki Mini Truck AWD

Right Hand Drive

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

60,365KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633292
  • Stock #: BC0035661
  • VIN: DA65T-111862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # BC0035661
  • Mileage 60,365 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Suzuki Mini Truck AWD Right Hand Drive, 1 door, manual, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $10,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $11,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Driver Airbag
Front side airbag
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

