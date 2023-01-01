Menu
2007 Toyota Hiace

76,404 KM

Details Description Features

$28,750

+ tax & licensing
Camper Van Right Hand Drive

Camper Van Right Hand Drive

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

76,404KM
Used
  • VIN: TRH200-0061095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,404 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Hiace Camper Van Right Hand Drive, 2 door, gas engine, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Fridge, sink, faucet, sleeps 2, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, blue interior, cloth. $28,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

