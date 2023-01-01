$28,750+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Hiace
Camper Van Right Hand Drive
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$28,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9775312
- Stock #: BC0035790
- VIN: TRH200-0061095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035790
- Mileage 76,404 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Hiace Camper Van Right Hand Drive, 2 door, gas engine, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Fridge, sink, faucet, sleeps 2, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, blue interior, cloth. $28,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
