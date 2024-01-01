Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

121,900 KM

Details

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
11988486

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
121,900KM
VIN JTDBT923571126502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA26502
  • Mileage 121,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Toyota Yaris