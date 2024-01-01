$8,899+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
4-door Sedan 4A
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
121,900KM
VIN JTDBT923571126502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA26502
- Mileage 121,900 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
2007 Toyota Yaris