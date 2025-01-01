$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
CE
2007 Toyota Yaris
CE
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
VIN JTDJT923175040799
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
2007 Toyota Yaris