2007 Volkswagen Eos

97,170 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2007 Volkswagen Eos

2007 Volkswagen Eos

2.0T 6sp DSG at

2007 Volkswagen Eos

2.0T 6sp DSG at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

97,170KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9344776
  Stock #: 18UTNB17900
  VIN: WVWBA71F07V017900

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Convertible
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNB17900
  • Mileage 97,170 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

