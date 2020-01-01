Menu
2008 Blue Bird Vision

48 Passenger Diesel School Bus

2008 Blue Bird Vision

48 Passenger Diesel School Bus

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,367KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435296
  • Stock #: BC0032201
  • VIN: 1BAKGCKH78F249293
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2008 Blue Bird Vision 48 Passenger School Bus, 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, hydraulic brakes, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl.(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing) $24,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $25,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • First Aid Kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

