2008 BMW 1 Series

172,556 KM

Details Description Features

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

128i Convertible

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

172,556KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9093346
  Stock #: BC0035300
  VIN: WBAUL735X8VE88851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 BMW 1-Series 128i Convertible, 3.0L L6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $9,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $10,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Repo.com

