2008 BMW 1 Series
128i Convertible
- Listing ID: 9093346
- Stock #: BC0035300
- VIN: WBAUL735X8VE88851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 172,556 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 BMW 1-Series 128i Convertible, 3.0L L6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $9,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $10,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
