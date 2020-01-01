Menu
2008 BMW 335i

Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 911,026KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4483671
  • Stock #: FC3594A
  • VIN: WBAWB73518P039961
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced 2008 BMW 335i Coupe, With No Claims, has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 335i Coupe comes with a power glass sunroof! To truly witness the impeccable condition this beautiful premium German-built Sports Car has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! Call our sales team today to book an Appointment for private Viewing.

Additional Features
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Park Distance Control
  • Metallic Colour
  • USB Audio Integration (Y Adapter Not Included)
  • Poplar Grain Grey Wood Trim
  • 6 Speed Auto Transmission w/ Steptronic Shift Paddles

