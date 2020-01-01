Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac Escalade

0 KM

Details Description Features

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac Escalade

2008 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6235971
  2. 6235971
  3. 6235971
  4. 6235971
  5. 6235971
  6. 6235971
  7. 6235971
  8. 6235971
  9. 6235971
  10. 6235971
  11. 6235971
  12. 6235971
  13. 6235971
  14. 6235971
  15. 6235971
  16. 6235971
  17. 6235971
  18. 6235971
  19. 6235971
  20. 6235971
  21. 6235971
  22. 6235971
  23. 6235971
  24. 6235971
  25. 6235971
  26. 6235971
  27. 6235971
  28. 6235971
  29. 6235971
  30. 6235971
  31. 6235971
  32. 6235971
  33. 6235971
  34. 6235971
  35. 6235971
  36. 6235971
  37. 6235971
  38. 6235971
  39. 6235971
  40. 6235971
  41. 6235971
  42. 6235971
  43. 6235971
  44. 6235971
  45. 6235971
  46. 6235971
  47. 6235971
  48. 6235971
  49. 6235971
  50. 6235971
Contact Seller

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6235971
  • Stock #: BC0032903
  • VIN: 1GYFK63808R183183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Cadillac Escalade AWD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cassette player, CD player, CD changer, DVD player, navigation aid, usb, aux, heated seats, rear heated seats, custom exhaust, ac seats, heated steering wheel , powered seats, memory seats, bluetooth, rear dvd player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. $11,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
CD Changer
Daytime Running Lights
cassette player
Chrome Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 Mercedes-Benz S...
 146,560 KM
$34,810 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500...
 202,411 KM
$25,870 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 SLT Cr...
 148,613 KM
$42,870 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory