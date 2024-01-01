Menu
2008 Camoplast Sw4 S Plow Diesel, heavy duty snow blower, articulated v-plow, standard salt/sand spreader, high flow hydraulic option to run snowblower, yellow exterior. Purchased in 2008 for $181,000 dollars including taxes, invoice supported to purchaser, this listing is a former municipality asset, the next purchaser will be the second owner, this listing comes with BC Registration This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchasers expense. $30,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2008 CAMOPLAST SW 4S

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 CAMOPLAST SW 4S

Snow Plow Rubber Track Diesel

2008 CAMOPLAST SW 4S

Snow Plow Rubber Track Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 900200236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # BC0037255
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2008 Camoplast Sw4 S Plow Diesel, heavy duty snow blower, articulated v-plow, standard salt/sand spreader, high flow hydraulic option to run snowblower, yellow exterior. Purchased in 2008 for $181,000 dollars including taxes, invoice supported to purchaser, this listing is a former municipality asset, the next purchaser will be the second owner, this listing comes with BC Registration This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchaser's expense. $30,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

2008 CAMOPLAST SW 4S