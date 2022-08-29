Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

246,938 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

LTZ

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

246,938KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9153253
  • Stock #: 184968
  • VIN: 1GCHK29628E184968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 184968
  • Mileage 246,938 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 Heavy Duty Diesel 

Fully loaded
Duramax Diesel 
Leather Interior 
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Very Good All Terrain Tires
Boxliner
In very good condition 
Runs great 
Nice truck

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics

