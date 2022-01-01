Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

70,579 KM

Details

$39,850

+ tax & licensing
$39,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Dump Tuck with Plow 4WD Diesel

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Dump Tuck with Plow 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,850

+ taxes & licensing

70,579KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8073529
  • Stock #: BC0034511
  • VIN: 1GBJK34628E206891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,579 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Diesel Dump Tuck with Plow 4WD, 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $39,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Locking Differential
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

