2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$39,850 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 5 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8073529

8073529 Stock #: BC0034511

BC0034511 VIN: 1GBJK34628E206891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 70,579 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Front air dam Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience tilt steering Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD

