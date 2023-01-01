Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 Regular Cab 2WD Cummins Diesel Dump Box Truck, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Dump Box length is 9 Foot, and width is 8 Foot. Certification and Decal Valid to March 2024 $36,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

90,367 KM

$36,720

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 3500

Regular Cab 2WD Cummins Diesel Dump Box Truck

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

Regular Cab 2WD Cummins Diesel Dump Box Truck

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,720

+ taxes & licensing

90,367KM
Used
VIN 3D6WG46A08G193913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036540
  • Mileage 90,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$36,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Dodge Ram 3500