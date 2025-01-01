Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 Quad Cab Long Box 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, tan interior, leather. This Listing Has Rebuilt Status $16,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 3D7MX48A98G119857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,746 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge Ram 3500 Quad Cab Long Box 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, tan interior, leather. This Listing Has Rebuilt Status $16,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

