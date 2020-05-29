Menu
$29,820

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Dodge Ram

2008 Dodge Ram

5500 Service Truck 2WD Dually Diesel

2008 Dodge Ram

5500 Service Truck 2WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,820

+ taxes & licensing

  • 241,607KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179790
  • Stock #: BC0032699
  • VIN: 3D6WC78A58G176812
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2008 Dodge Ram 5500 Service Truck 2WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power , backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $29,820.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $30,120.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

