2008 Dodge Ram

Safety Traction Control

First Aid Kit

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Locking Differential

Front side airbag

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.