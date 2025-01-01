Menu
2008 Dodge Sprinter 3500 170-in. WheelBase Extended High Roof Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 5 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $30,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2008 Dodge Sprinter

170,955 KM

$30,850

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Dodge Sprinter

3500 170-in. WheelBase Extended High Roof Cargo Van Diesel

12915995

2008 Dodge Sprinter

3500 170-in. WheelBase Extended High Roof Cargo Van Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$30,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,955KM
VIN WD0BF445285302352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 170,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

2008 Dodge Sprinter