2008 Dodge Sprinter

2500 Cargo Van High Roof 170-in. WB Diesel with Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 329,052KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527522
  • Stock #: BC0032305
  • VIN: WD0BE845885318503
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2008 Dodge Sprinter Van 2500 Cargo Van High Roof 170-in. WB Diesel with Shelving, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth, shelving, backup camera, tiptronic transmission. $9,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $10,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

