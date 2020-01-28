2008 Dodge Sprinter Van 2500 Cargo Van High Roof 170-in. WB Diesel with Shelving, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth, shelving, backup camera, tiptronic transmission. $9,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $10,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Additional Features Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

