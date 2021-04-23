2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van

$34,510 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 3 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7016651

7016651 Stock #: BC0033753

BC0033753 VIN: WD0BF145985331474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # BC0033753

Mileage 79,386 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control First Aid Kit ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper full size spare tire Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels High intensity discharge headlights Windows rear window defogger Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.