2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van

79,386 KM

$34,510

+ tax & licensing
$34,510

+ taxes & licensing

3500 High Roof, Rear shelving Workshop 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel

3500 High Roof, Rear shelving Workshop 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$34,510

+ taxes & licensing

79,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7016651
  • Stock #: BC0033753
  • VIN: WD0BF145985331474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0033753
  • Mileage 79,386 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van 3500 High Roof, Rear shelving Workshop 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $34,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $34,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
rear window defogger
SPLASH GUARDS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

