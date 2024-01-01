Menu
2008 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, tow mode, power locks, cargo lights, fans, backup camera, folding aluminium shelving, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $8,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford Econoline

393,298 KM

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Econoline

E-450 14 Foot Cargo Step Van With Shelving

2008 Ford Econoline

E-450 14 Foot Cargo Step Van With Shelving

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
393,298KM
VIN 1FCLE49L38DA59986

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037142
  • Mileage 393,298 KM

2008 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, tow mode, power locks, cargo lights, fans, backup camera, folding aluminium shelving, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $8,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford Econoline