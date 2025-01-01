$21,820+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford Econoline
E-250 Cargo Van with Ladder Rack and Bulkhead Divider
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 64,414 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2008 Ford Econoline E-250 cargo van comes equipped with a ladder rack and a Weather Guard bulkhead divider, offering practical separation between the cabin and cargo area. Powered by a 4.6L V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission, it includes air conditioning, 4-wheel ABS, manual windows and locks, a 12V input, and an AM/FM radio. With a vinyl grey interior and overall dimensions of 19'4" long, 6'8" wide, and 7'7" high, its a solid choice for trades or delivery use where secure cargo space and easy access are essential. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $21,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
