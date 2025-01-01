Menu
2008 Ford Econoline E-250 Cargo Van with Ladder Rack and Bulkhead Divider

This 2008 Ford Econoline E-250 cargo van comes equipped with a ladder rack and a Weather Guard bulkhead divider, offering practical separation between the cabin and cargo area. Powered by a 4.6L V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission, it includes air conditioning, 4-wheel ABS, manual windows and locks, a 12V input, and an AM/FM radio. With a vinyl grey interior and overall dimensions of 194 long, 68 wide, and 77 high, its a solid choice for trades or delivery use where secure cargo space and easy access are essential. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $21,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2008 Ford Econoline

64,414 KM

$21,820

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van with Ladder Rack and Bulkhead Divider

13132814

2008 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van with Ladder Rack and Bulkhead Divider

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,414KM
VIN 1FTNE24W68DB48787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 64,414 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Ford Econoline E-250 cargo van comes equipped with a ladder rack and a Weather Guard bulkhead divider, offering practical separation between the cabin and cargo area. Powered by a 4.6L V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission, it includes air conditioning, 4-wheel ABS, manual windows and locks, a 12V input, and an AM/FM radio. With a vinyl grey interior and overall dimensions of 19'4" long, 6'8" wide, and 7'7" high, its a solid choice for trades or delivery use where secure cargo space and easy access are essential. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $21,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford Econoline