2008 Ford Explorer

133,598 KM

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

XLT 4.0L 4WD

XLT 4.0L 4WD

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

133,598KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8718446
  Stock #: BC0035020
  VIN: 1FMEU73E58UA83094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4.0L 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $11,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

