2008 Ford Explorer

$11,850 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 5 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8718446

8718446 Stock #: BC0035020

BC0035020 VIN: 1FMEU73E58UA83094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,598 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Wiper full size spare tire Automatic Headlights SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Mechanical Locking Differential Additional Features Subwoofer ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.