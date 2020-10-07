Menu
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

203,721 KM

Details Description Features

$5,700

+ tax & licensing
$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Limited 4WD

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Limited 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

203,721KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6011640
  • Stock #: BC0033028
  • VIN: 1FMEU53E58UA51685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4WD, 4.0L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, back-up camera, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, beige interior, vinyl. (Stuck in 4 wheel drive LOW and will need repair post purchase) $5,700.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $6,000.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

