604-522-7376
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4WD, 4.0L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, back-up camera, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, beige interior, vinyl. (Stuck in 4 wheel drive LOW and will need repair post purchase) $5,700.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $6,000.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3