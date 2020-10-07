2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Subwoofer Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner Power Sunroof/Moonroof Passenger Climate Controls Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

