2008 Ford F-350

Listing ID: 8265243

8265243 Stock #: BC0034641

BC0034641 VIN: 1FTWF31R98EB41638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 96,937 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer Cargo Area Cover Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Exterior full size spare tire Steel Wheels SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

