2008 Ford F-350
SD XL 4WD With Winch Diesel Long Box
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8265243
- Stock #: BC0034641
- VIN: 1FTWF31R98EB41638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 96,937 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford F-350 SD XL 4WD With Winch Diesel, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, manual transmission, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, air activation system, front and rear air locker, custom exhaust, 1750HD Power inverter, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior. $28,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
