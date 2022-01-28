Menu
2008 Ford F-350

96,937 KM

$28,720

+ tax & licensing
$28,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

SD XL 4WD With Winch Diesel Long Box

2008 Ford F-350

SD XL 4WD With Winch Diesel Long Box

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,720

+ taxes & licensing

96,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8265243
  • Stock #: BC0034641
  • VIN: 1FTWF31R98EB41638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 96,937 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-350 SD XL 4WD With Winch Diesel, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, manual transmission, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, air activation system, front and rear air locker, custom exhaust, 1750HD Power inverter, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior. $28,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

