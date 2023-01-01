Menu
2008 Ford F-450

180,324 KM

Details Description Features

$33,870

+ tax & licensing
$33,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

SD Dump Truck 4WD Dually Diesel

2008 Ford F-450

SD Dump Truck 4WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,870

+ taxes & licensing

180,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332726
  • Stock #: BC0036227
  • VIN: 1FD4F47R28EC57991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 180,324 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-450 SD Dump Truck 4WDDually Diesel, 6.4L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, diesel, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, trailer brake controller, Del lift and lower tailgate lock, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 165 inch wheelbase. Deck size is 9 x 7.7 feet Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

