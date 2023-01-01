$33,870+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2008 Ford F-450
SD Dump Truck 4WD Dually Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$33,870
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10332726
- Stock #: BC0036227
- VIN: 1FD4F47R28EC57991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 180,324 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford F-450 SD Dump Truck 4WDDually Diesel, 6.4L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, diesel, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, trailer brake controller, Del lift and lower tailgate lock, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 165 inch wheelbase. Deck size is 9 x 7.7 feet Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.