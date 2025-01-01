Menu
Account
Sign In
2008 Ford F-450 SD 12 Foot Cube Van 2WD, Rear Shelving work area, Diesel 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, tan interior, Width of 7 Feet 8 inches This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $27,940.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,315.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford F-450

143,012 KM

Details Description Features

$27,940

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford F-450

SD 12 Foot Cube Van 2WD Diesel Rear Shelving work area

Watch This Vehicle
12616914

2008 Ford F-450

SD 12 Foot Cube Van 2WD Diesel Rear Shelving work area

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12616914
  2. 12616914
  3. 12616914
  4. 12616914
  5. 12616914
  6. 12616914
  7. 12616914
  8. 12616914
  9. 12616914
  10. 12616914
  11. 12616914
  12. 12616914
  13. 12616914
  14. 12616914
  15. 12616914
  16. 12616914
  17. 12616914
  18. 12616914
  19. 12616914
  20. 12616914
  21. 12616914
  22. 12616914
  23. 12616914
  24. 12616914
  25. 12616914
  26. 12616914
  27. 12616914
  28. 12616914
  29. 12616914
  30. 12616914
  31. 12616914
  32. 12616914
  33. 12616914
  34. 12616914
  35. 12616914
  36. 12616914
  37. 12616914
  38. 12616914
  39. 12616914
  40. 12616914
  41. 12616914
  42. 12616914
  43. 12616914
  44. 12616914
  45. 12616914
  46. 12616914
  47. 12616914
  48. 12616914
  49. 12616914
  50. 12616914
  51. 12616914
  52. 12616914
  53. 12616914
  54. 12616914
  55. 12616914
  56. 12616914
  57. 12616914
  58. 12616914
  59. 12616914
  60. 12616914
  61. 12616914
  62. 12616914
  63. 12616914
  64. 12616914
  65. 12616914
  66. 12616914
  67. 12616914
  68. 12616914
  69. 12616914
  70. 12616914
  71. 12616914
  72. 12616914
  73. 12616914
  74. 12616914
  75. 12616914
  76. 12616914
  77. 12616914
  78. 12616914
  79. 12616914
Contact Seller

$27,940

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,012KM
VIN 1FDXX46RX8ED73824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,012 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-450 SD 12 Foot Cube Van 2WD, Rear Shelving work area, Diesel 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, tan interior,
Width of 7 Feet 8 inches This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $27,940.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,315.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane 139,000 KM $79,730 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank 96,178 KM $49,820 + tax & lic
Used 1991 Sutphen Deluge 500 IGAL Pumper Fire Truck Detroit Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
1991 Sutphen Deluge 500 IGAL Pumper Fire Truck Detroit Diesel 95,862 KM $36,720 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,940

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-450