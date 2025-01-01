Menu
2008 Ford F-450 SD Regular Cab Dually Diesel with 10-Foot Dump Box, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, tan interior, leather. Trailer brake controller, tow/haul mode, AUX switch panel, PTO, trailer hitch receiver. Box dimensions: 10 L x 7.5 W x 6 H. Certification and decal valid until June 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2008 Ford F-450

61,523 KM

$48,730

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-450

SD Regular Cab Dually Diesel with 10-Foot Dump Box

12741876

2008 Ford F-450

SD Regular Cab Dually Diesel with 10-Foot Dump Box

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,523KM
VIN 1FDXF46R78ED98294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Towing Preparation Package

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-450