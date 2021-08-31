2008 Ford F-450

$24,730 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7707028

7707028 Stock #: BC0034270

BC0034270 VIN: 1FDXX47R08EA14397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 172,078 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

