Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-450

172,078 KM

Details Description Features

$24,730

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck SuperCab 4WD Dually Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck SuperCab 4WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7707028
  2. 7707028
  3. 7707028
  4. 7707028
  5. 7707028
  6. 7707028
  7. 7707028
  8. 7707028
  9. 7707028
  10. 7707028
  11. 7707028
  12. 7707028
  13. 7707028
  14. 7707028
  15. 7707028
  16. 7707028
  17. 7707028
  18. 7707028
  19. 7707028
  20. 7707028
  21. 7707028
  22. 7707028
  23. 7707028
  24. 7707028
  25. 7707028
  26. 7707028
  27. 7707028
  28. 7707028
  29. 7707028
  30. 7707028
  31. 7707028
  32. 7707028
  33. 7707028
  34. 7707028
  35. 7707028
  36. 7707028
  37. 7707028
  38. 7707028
  39. 7707028
  40. 7707028
  41. 7707028
  42. 7707028
  43. 7707028
  44. 7707028
  45. 7707028
  46. 7707028
  47. 7707028
  48. 7707028
  49. 7707028
  50. 7707028
Contact Seller

$24,730

+ taxes & licensing

172,078KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7707028
  • Stock #: BC0034270
  • VIN: 1FDXX47R08EA14397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,078 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-450 SD Service Truck SuperCab 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $24,730.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $25,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 255,351 KM
$26,540 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Charger e...
 172,989 KM
$6,650 + tax & lic
2010 JLG 800AJ 4x4 8...
 0 KM
$37,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory