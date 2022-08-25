$32,940+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2008 Ford F-450
Regular Cab 2WD Dump Truck With Plow
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,940
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8988577
- Stock #: BC0035218
- VIN: 1FDXF46Y08EA92416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 236,817 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford F-450 SD Regular Cab 2WD Dump Truck With Plow, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid until August 2023. $32,940.00 plus $350 processing fee, $33,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
