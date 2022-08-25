Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-450

236,817 KM

Details Description Features

$32,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,940

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

Regular Cab 2WD Dump Truck With Plow

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-450

Regular Cab 2WD Dump Truck With Plow

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8988577
  2. 8988577
  3. 8988577
  4. 8988577
  5. 8988577
  6. 8988577
  7. 8988577
  8. 8988577
  9. 8988577
  10. 8988577
  11. 8988577
  12. 8988577
  13. 8988577
  14. 8988577
  15. 8988577
  16. 8988577
  17. 8988577
  18. 8988577
  19. 8988577
  20. 8988577
  21. 8988577
  22. 8988577
  23. 8988577
  24. 8988577
  25. 8988577
  26. 8988577
  27. 8988577
  28. 8988577
  29. 8988577
  30. 8988577
  31. 8988577
  32. 8988577
  33. 8988577
  34. 8988577
  35. 8988577
  36. 8988577
  37. 8988577
  38. 8988577
  39. 8988577
  40. 8988577
  41. 8988577
  42. 8988577
  43. 8988577
  44. 8988577
  45. 8988577
  46. 8988577
  47. 8988577
  48. 8988577
  49. 8988577
  50. 8988577
Contact Seller

$32,940

+ taxes & licensing

236,817KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8988577
  • Stock #: BC0035218
  • VIN: 1FDXF46Y08EA92416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 236,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-450 SD Regular Cab 2WD Dump Truck With Plow, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid until August 2023. $32,940.00 plus $350 processing fee, $33,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2007 Allianz Madvac ...
 0 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
1999 Freightliner FL...
 191,063 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-350 Harl...
 224,485 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory