2008 Ford F-550 Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD Power Tailgate,6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, Gray interior, cloth. (Catalytic converter has been stolen and now has a straight pipe in replacement) $23,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford F-550

165,769 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

165,769KM
Used
VIN 1FDAW56R48EE18447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-550