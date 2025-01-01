Menu
2008 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, beige interior, vinyl. 37 FT Platform Height, 350 LBS Platform Weight Capacity, PTO, Signal Master, Strobe Lights, Work & Comp Lights, Reverse Lights, Tow Haul. Bucket certification valid until August 19, 2026. Vehicle certification and decal valid until August 2026. $22,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2008 Ford F-550

$22,820

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck

12942584

2008 Ford F-550

Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FDAF57R38EC66353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, beige interior, vinyl. 37 FT Platform Height, 350 LBS Platform Weight Capacity, PTO, Signal Master, Strobe Lights, Work & Comp Lights, Reverse Lights, Tow Haul. Bucket certification valid until August 19, 2026. Vehicle certification and decal valid until August 2026. $22,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$22,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-550