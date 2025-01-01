Menu
2008 Ford F-550 Super Duty 4x4 crew cab service truck with Power Stroke 6.4L diesel engine, automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Outfitted with a water tank, utility service boxes, power group, and air conditioning. Finished in green with a grey cloth interior. Rear deck measures 9 ft 9 in long and 8 ft wide. Overall length: 23 ft. Ideal for on-site maintenance, construction, or utility work. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2008 Ford F-550

104,708 KM

$39,870

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-550

4x4 Crew Cab Service Truck with Water Tank – 6.4L Diesel

13167131

2008 Ford F-550

4x4 Crew Cab Service Truck with Water Tank – 6.4L Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,708KM
VIN 1FDAW57R28EB82539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,870

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-550