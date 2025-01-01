Menu
2008 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty diesel dump truck equipped with a 9-foot dump box and Effer crane. Powered by a 6.4L V8 engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Features include dump awning, outriggers, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and leather interior. Finished in white with a tan cabin. Overall dump measurements: 9 feet long × 8 feet wide. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2008 Ford F-550

157,676 KM

$39,870

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty Dump Truck with Effer Crane – Diesel

13167134

2008 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty Dump Truck with Effer Crane – Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

