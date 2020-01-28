Menu
2008 Ford F-550

Dump Chipper truck 11 foot 2WD Diesel

2008 Ford F-550

Dump Chipper truck 11 foot 2WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,367KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4587195
  • Stock #: BC0032347
  • VIN: 1FD5F56R28EB32047
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2008 Ford F-550 Dump Chipper truck 11 foot 2WD Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, brown interior, cloth. New motor at Bernhausen Dec 10 2019 for $10,400 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $26,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

