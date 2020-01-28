2008 Ford F-550 Dump Chipper truck 11 foot 2WD Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, brown interior, cloth. New motor at Bernhausen Dec 10 2019 for $10,400 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $26,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.