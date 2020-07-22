Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-550

326,232 KM

Details Description Features

$14,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-550

2008 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5700654
  2. 5700654
  3. 5700654
  4. 5700654
  5. 5700654
  6. 5700654
  7. 5700654
  8. 5700654
  9. 5700654
  10. 5700654
  11. 5700654
  12. 5700654
  13. 5700654
  14. 5700654
  15. 5700654
  16. 5700654
  17. 5700654
  18. 5700654
  19. 5700654
  20. 5700654
  21. 5700654
  22. 5700654
  23. 5700654
  24. 5700654
  25. 5700654
  26. 5700654
  27. 5700654
  28. 5700654
  29. 5700654
  30. 5700654
  31. 5700654
  32. 5700654
  33. 5700654
  34. 5700654
  35. 5700654
  36. 5700654
  37. 5700654
  38. 5700654
  39. 5700654
  40. 5700654
  41. 5700654
  42. 5700654
  43. 5700654
  44. 5700654
  45. 5700654
  46. 5700654
  47. 5700654
  48. 5700654
  49. 5700654
  50. 5700654
Contact Seller

$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

326,232KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5700654
  • Stock #: BC0032906
  • VIN: 1FDAW57R98EB22340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 326,232 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, backup camera, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. $14,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $15,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Ford F-550 Crew...
 326,232 KM
$14,870 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Econoline ...
 27,823 KM
$37,810 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Econoline ...
 53,856 KM
$34,930 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory