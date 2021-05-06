Menu
2008 Ford F-550

97,090 KM

Details Description Features

$28,780

+ tax & licensing
$28,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-550

2008 Ford F-550

Flat Deck 11 foot Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel

2008 Ford F-550

Flat Deck 11 foot Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,780

+ taxes & licensing

97,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7138957
  • Stock #: BC0033816
  • VIN: 1FD5W56R38EE45074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,090 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-550 Flat Deck 11 foot Crew Cab 2WD Dually Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $28,780.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $29,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

