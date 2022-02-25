2008 Ford F-550

$28,730 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 7 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8406528

8406528 Stock #: BC0034764

BC0034764 VIN: 1FDAW56Y68EA27629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,794 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.