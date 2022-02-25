$28,730+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-550
Crew Cab 2WD Service Truck
Location
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$28,730
- Listing ID: 8406528
- Stock #: BC0034764
- VIN: 1FDAW56Y68EA27629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,794 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 2WD Service Truck, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, tan interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until March 2023. $28,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
