2008 Ford F-550

160,794 KM

$28,730

+ tax & licensing
$28,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-550

2008 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 2WD Service Truck

2008 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 2WD Service Truck

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,730

+ taxes & licensing

160,794KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8406528
  Stock #: BC0034764
  VIN: 1FDAW56Y68EA27629

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,794 KM

2008 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 2WD Service Truck, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, tan interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until March 2023. $28,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

