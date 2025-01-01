Menu
Account
Sign In
2008 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $3,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $4,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford Ranger

286,544 KM

Details Description Features

$3,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
13061054

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13061054
  2. 13061054
  3. 13061054
  4. 13061054
  5. 13061054
  6. 13061054
  7. 13061054
  8. 13061054
  9. 13061054
  10. 13061054
  11. 13061054
  12. 13061054
  13. 13061054
  14. 13061054
  15. 13061054
  16. 13061054
  17. 13061054
  18. 13061054
  19. 13061054
  20. 13061054
  21. 13061054
  22. 13061054
  23. 13061054
  24. 13061054
  25. 13061054
  26. 13061054
  27. 13061054
  28. 13061054
  29. 13061054
  30. 13061054
  31. 13061054
  32. 13061054
  33. 13061054
  34. 13061054
  35. 13061054
  36. 13061054
  37. 13061054
  38. 13061054
  39. 13061054
  40. 13061054
  41. 13061054
  42. 13061054
  43. 13061054
  44. 13061054
  45. 13061054
  46. 13061054
  47. 13061054
  48. 13061054
  49. 13061054
  50. 13061054
  51. 13061054
  52. 13061054
  53. 13061054
  54. 13061054
  55. 13061054
  56. 13061054
  57. 13061054
  58. 13061054
  59. 13061054
  60. 13061054
  61. 13061054
  62. 13061054
  63. 13061054
  64. 13061054
  65. 13061054
  66. 13061054
Contact Seller

$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
286,544KM
VIN 1FTYR44U98PA69771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,544 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $3,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $4,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

ABS Brakes

Mechanical

full size spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2021 RAM 3500 Laramie Sport 4x4 Crew Cab with 6.4L HEMI and 6'4
2021 RAM 3500 Laramie Sport 4x4 Crew Cab with 6.4L HEMI and 6'4" Bed 22,466 KM $64,830 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift 350,362 KM $27,720 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-350 SD 4X4 Service Truck with Storage Compartments for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Ford F-350 SD 4X4 Service Truck with Storage Compartments 210,641 KM $27,810 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford Ranger