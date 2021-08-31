Menu
2008 Forest River Silverback Cedar Creek With 2 Slides Out 31LDS

0 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Forest River Silverback Cedar Creek With 2 Slides Out 31LDS

2008 Forest River Silverback Cedar Creek With 2 Slides Out 31LDS

31 Foot Travel Trailer

2008 Forest River Silverback Cedar Creek With 2 Slides Out 31LDS

31 Foot Travel Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7982901
  Stock #: BC0034341
  VIN: 4X4TCRG298S201082

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0034341
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Forest River Silverback Cedar Creek 31LDS, 2 door31 Foot Travel Trailer With 2 Slides Out ,white exterior. 2 Power retractable Slide-outs, 2 person sofa, 4 person dining table, microwave, fridge, freezer, stove top, oven, bathroom with shower, queen size bed, Air conditioned, sleeps 4, double sink, stove, oven, air conditioning, heat, dining room table (seats 4), 4 chairs, 1 couch, cd player, dvd player, power awning, closet/drawer, lock box, water heater, bathroom consists of: stand-up shower, sink, toilet. GWVR: 11,282 pounds. $9,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $9,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

