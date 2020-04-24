2008 Freightliner M2106

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Freightliner M2 106 Flat Deck 200 feet Diesel with Air Brakes, with Air Brake, 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, black interior, vinyl.Engine Hrs 15619. Decal Expiry May 2020 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $17,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3