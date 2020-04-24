Menu
2008 Freightliner M2106

Flat Deck 20.5 feet Diesel with Air Brakes

2008 Freightliner M2106

Flat Deck 20.5 feet Diesel with Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,840

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,428KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4919646
  • Stock #: BC0032537
  • VIN: 1FVACXDJ88HZ06714
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2008 Freightliner M2 106 Flat Deck 200 feet Diesel with Air Brakes, with Air Brake, 7.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, black interior, vinyl.Engine Hrs 15619. Decal Expiry May 2020 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $17,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

