2008 Freightliner M2106

25,637 KM

$16,540

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

20.5 Foot Flat Deck Diesel with Air Brakes

20.5 Foot Flat Deck Diesel with Air Brakes

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$16,540

+ taxes & licensing

25,637KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,637 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Freightliner M2 106 20.5 Foot Flat Deck Diesel with Air Brakes, 7.2L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl.Right and Left hand drive. Decal Expiry Date Sept 2021. $16,540.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $16,840.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Automatic Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

