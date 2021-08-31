Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Freightliner M2106

181,485 KM

Details Description Features

$39,860

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,860

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Freightliner M2106

2008 Freightliner M2106

Service Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Freightliner M2106

Service Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7657741
  2. 7657741
  3. 7657741
  4. 7657741
  5. 7657741
  6. 7657741
  7. 7657741
  8. 7657741
  9. 7657741
  10. 7657741
  11. 7657741
  12. 7657741
  13. 7657741
  14. 7657741
  15. 7657741
  16. 7657741
  17. 7657741
  18. 7657741
  19. 7657741
  20. 7657741
  21. 7657741
  22. 7657741
  23. 7657741
  24. 7657741
  25. 7657741
  26. 7657741
  27. 7657741
  28. 7657741
  29. 7657741
  30. 7657741
  31. 7657741
  32. 7657741
  33. 7657741
  34. 7657741
  35. 7657741
  36. 7657741
  37. 7657741
  38. 7657741
  39. 7657741
  40. 7657741
  41. 7657741
  42. 7657741
  43. 7657741
  44. 7657741
  45. 7657741
  46. 7657741
  47. 7657741
  48. 7657741
  49. 7657741
  50. 7657741
Contact Seller

$39,860

+ taxes & licensing

181,485KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7657741
  • Stock #: BC0034243
  • VIN: 1FVACXBS18HAB8963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034243
  • Mileage 181,485 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Freightliner M2 106 Service Truck Diesel Air Brakes, 8.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Decal Expiry Date Sept 2022. $39,860.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $40,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2007 GMC W4500 Diese...
 0 KM
$23,760 + tax & lic
2000 Gregor Custom W...
 0 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-550 XL S...
 90,650 KM
$10,550 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory