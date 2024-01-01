Menu
2008 Freightliner MT45 Chassis Cargo Step Va Rear Shelving Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, 4X2, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until Feb 2024. $25,875.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2008 Freightliner MT45

140,288 KM

$25,875

+ tax & licensing
2008 Freightliner MT45

Chassis Cargo Step Van Rear Shelving Diesel

12050980

2008 Freightliner MT45

Chassis Cargo Step Van Rear Shelving Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,875

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,288KM
VIN 4UZAAPDU38CZ80479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 140,288 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Freightliner MT45 Chassis Cargo Step Va Rear Shelving Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, 4X2, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until Feb 2024. $25,875.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,875

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Freightliner MT45