2008 GMC C5500
Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon)
- Listing ID: 9032581
- Stock #: BC0035246
- VIN: 1GDE5C1918F404287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035246
- Mileage 275,711 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 GMC C5500 Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon), No, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until August 2023. $21,250.00 plus $350 processing fee, $21,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
