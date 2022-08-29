Menu
2008 GMC C5500

275,711 KM

$21,250

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon)

Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon)

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

275,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9032581
  • Stock #: BC0035246
  • VIN: 1GDE5C1918F404287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 275,711 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 GMC C5500 Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon), No, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until August 2023. $21,250.00 plus $350 processing fee, $21,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Vehicle Stability Control System

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

