2008 GMC W5500
-HD 20 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel
- Listing ID: 8548802
- Stock #: BC0034876
- VIN: J8DE5W16087300894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 268,930 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 GMC W5500-HD 20 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Box size is 20 feet long x 8 feet wide. Certification and Decal valid until March 2023. $38,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $39,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
