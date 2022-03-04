Menu
2008 GMC W5500

268,930 KM

Details Description Features

$38,910

+ tax & licensing
$38,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 GMC W5500

2008 GMC W5500

-HD 20 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

2008 GMC W5500

-HD 20 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,910

+ taxes & licensing

268,930KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8548802
  Stock #: BC0034876
  VIN: J8DE5W16087300894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034876
  • Mileage 268,930 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 GMC W5500-HD 20 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Box size is 20 feet long x 8 feet wide. Certification and Decal valid until March 2023. $38,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $39,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

