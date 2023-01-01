Menu
2008 International 7400

272,211 KM

$48,510

+ tax & licensing
$48,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 International 7400

2008 International 7400

Dump Truck Diesel wire Air Brakes

2008 International 7400

Dump Truck Diesel wire Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,510

+ taxes & licensing

272,211KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9494926
  Stock #: BC0035588
  VIN: 1HTWCAAR78J672036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035588
  • Mileage 272,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 International 7400 Dump Truck Diesel wire Air Brakes, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and decal valid to January 2024 $48,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $48,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

