2008 International 7500

115,361 KM

$73,850

$73,850
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Work Star Vacuum Truck Tanker With Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

115,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6436696
  • Stock #: BC0033390
  • VIN: 1HTWNAZT78J662133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,361 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 International 7500 Work Star Vacuum Truck Tanker With Air Brakes Diesel, 9.3L, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 12233 Engine hrs, 4816 PTO hrs,.Decal Expiry date June 2021.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $73,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $74,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

